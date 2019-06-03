Dallas man pleads guilty to robbing Texas College student with BB gun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to robbing a Texas College student in his dorm.
Trevien Thompson, 18, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery on Monday in a Smith County courtroom. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Thompson, along with another man, identified as Demond Monta Easter, 18, forced their way into a student’s dorm room at Texas College in July 2017, according to an arrest affidavit. When the student asked them to leave, Thompson left only to later return with a black handgun.
According to the arrest affidavit, Thompson eventually left the student’s room with just a Texas College cap.
The arrest affidavit states Thompson and Easter originally denied entering the student’s room. They later admitted to the crime and turned over the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun.
The case against Easter was dropped in December, according to judicial records.
