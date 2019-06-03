BREAKING: Hit and run involving boat, teenage boy dead

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities are at the scene of a fatal hit and run involving a boat.
Around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night, authorities were called to Lakeway Harbor in Dogwood City.
Details are still coming in, but Sheriff’s officials have confirmed in the last hour, that a 14-year old boy was struck and killed by a bass boat that fled the scene.
The boy’s identity is not being released at this time.
Game Wardens, Sheriff’s deputies, and Bullard police are checking boat ramps near the scene to attempt to locate the suspect’s boat.
