Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the lower to middle 70s across the area and partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few spots of light rain tracking across East Texas but starting out mostly dry. By noontime, a few scattered showers could develop, and better chances for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs today will be near 90 degrees and winds will be calm. Showers and thunderstorms once again possible on Monday afternoon, then a mostly dry and sunny day for your Tuesday. As we head into Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the rest of your work week as an active weather pattern sets back up over East Texas. The overall severe threat looks to be low for now, but for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday assume there is the possibility of another round of showers and storms at some point during each day. We’ll stay in the 90s through Tuesday but due to the extra clouds and rain temperatures will be a bit cooler, ranging in the middle to upper 80s for the second half of next week.