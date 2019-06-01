Resident moves back into rebuilt tornado ravaged home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -
It was the middle of March when the first round of tornadoes ravaged East Texas, damaging homes all over the Kilgore area.
There are some homes that are still under repair. But one homeowner got the good news that her residence was rebuilt and ready to move back into.
Nita Welborn is back in her newly rebuilt south Kilgore home after more than 2 months of waiting.
"At some point you just want to go back home and have your stuff and be comfortable. I want to go home and realized oh I don't have one," she says.
It was March 14th that Nita was trapped as trees came down crushing her home.
"I came over here by myself and sat down on the ground and had a pity party and cried," Nita says.
She was in limbo for a while staying in hotels and then with family.
"I moved back in with my mother and was staying in my childhood bedroom. It was difficult because in didn't have a home to go back to because it had been destroyed," says Welborn.
It was the day she had waited so long for, to be in her own home with her own surroundings again. And gives her a new perspective.
“Try to make the most of every day, people you love, tell them you love them,” she says.
