Two East Texas DPS troopers honored for their heroic actions

Loftin and other responding officers rushed into the residence to address the two known victims who had each sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Loftin took control of the scene by directing other officers to tend to one of the victims, while he assisted with other. Loftin immediately began first aid by applying a tourniquet just below the victim’s left shoulder in order to cut off the blood flow to the wound and stop the bleeding. Loftin continued to direct the other officers in performing proper aid to the other victim, as he continued addressing additional injuries on the victim he was tending to. Loftin managed to keep him calm and conscious until EMS arrived. Loftin not only took charge of a chaotic crime scene, he was also professional and knowledgeable with conducting immediate and appropriate medical treatment that stabilized the victims until further medical assistance arrived.