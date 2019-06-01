Two East Texas DPS troopers honored for their heroic actions

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Two East Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were honored for their heroic actions and lifesaving efforts made in the line of duty.
According to a press release, last month, the Texas Public Safety Commission (PSC) and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw presented awards to multiple troopers at a ceremony in Austin.
Among those honored was Trooper Michael Blackwell, a member of the Texas Highway Patrol in Longview. Blackwell received a lifesaving award for his actions that took place back in October of 2018.
The press release said on October 31, 2018, Blackwell received a call about a suicidal subject with a handgun to his head at a residence. As Blackwell arrived on the scene, the subject was located in the loft of an outside storage building. This area was only accessible by a ladder propped up on the building. As Gregg County Sheriff’s Deputies and Kilgore Police Officers attempted to communicate with the subject, he began screaming profanity and repeatedly threatened to kill himself. While Blackwell had no prior hostage negotiation training, he began a conversation with the subject. Blackwell was able to successfully redirect the subject’s anger and anxiety, and keep him focused on their conversation.
The subject’s parents were also on scene and shared the circumstances that led to the crisis, and with this information, Blackwell began to develop a relationship with the man based on mutual trust. The man allowed Blackwell to scale the ladder and converse with him face-to-face. As the weather began to deteriorate, Blackwell remained on the ladder and convinced the subject to take other actions. At the point when Blackwell observed the subject lay the gun down, Blackwell asked and received permission to take the gun. After a few more minutes of conversation, Blackwell convinced the subject to come down from the loft and seek mental health assistance. Approximately two and a half hours after the initial call, the man allowed himself to be handcuffed and transported to a medical center for evaluation.
Another East Texas Trooper who was honored with a Lifesaving Award was Trooper Charles Loftin, a member of the Texas Highway Patrol in Tyler. The press release said On August 27, 2018, Loftin assisted the Whitehouse Police Department with a “shots fired” call at a residence. As Loftin arrived on the scene, the shooter was being taken into custody by Whitehouse Police.
Loftin and other responding officers rushed into the residence to address the two known victims who had each sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Loftin took control of the scene by directing other officers to tend to one of the victims, while he assisted with other. Loftin immediately began first aid by applying a tourniquet just below the victim’s left shoulder in order to cut off the blood flow to the wound and stop the bleeding. Loftin continued to direct the other officers in performing proper aid to the other victim, as he continued addressing additional injuries on the victim he was tending to. Loftin managed to keep him calm and conscious until EMS arrived. Loftin not only took charge of a chaotic crime scene, he was also professional and knowledgeable with conducting immediate and appropriate medical treatment that stabilized the victims until further medical assistance arrived.
