Texans expect big things from a healthy Keke Coutee in 2019

“I’m always hungry, my job never stops,” Coutee said. “That’s what I did last season, was just a little taste of what I can do. That’s in the past and this is a new season, so I’m looking to get better any way I can. “Of course, I wish I would have played more, most importantly but every time I got to play, those six games, I gave everything I had. That was my rookie year. This year is a different year. I’m looking to be out there all 16 games this season.”