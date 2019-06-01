Texans expect big things from a healthy Keke Coutee in 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Year one was a roller coaster for Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee. Year two looks to be different.
Two nagging hamstring injuries limited Coutee to only six games in his debut season.
“I’m always hungry, my job never stops,” Coutee said. “That’s what I did last season, was just a little taste of what I can do. That’s in the past and this is a new season, so I’m looking to get better any way I can. “Of course, I wish I would have played more, most importantly but every time I got to play, those six games, I gave everything I had. That was my rookie year. This year is a different year. I’m looking to be out there all 16 games this season.”
During the off season, health was the main goal for Coutee.
"Most importantly just getting my body to the way it’s supposed to be,” Coutee said. “A lot of stretching, a lot of soft tissue work just with the injuries that I had this past season. Just staying on that as much as I can is what I’m doing right now.”
When Coutee did play last year he was a weapon the team used to disrupt the opponents defense. In his six games Coutee caught 28 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown.
For Coutee to have a breakout season he will need to be on the same page with quarterback Desaun Watson.
“You can tell that he has a lot more confidence in himself and what he’s doing whenever he steps on the field,” Watson said. “He’s playing a lot faster and he’s out there helping all the young receivers get lined up and telling them what to do. You can tell that anytime he’s on the field, you just try to get him the ball in space and let him go work."
The Texans have wrapped up their second week of OTAs and there has been a change in attitude towards Coutee and his role. Head OCach Bill O’Brien believes Coutee has started making the turn to a veteran player.
“Keke’s had a good spring,” O’Brien said. “He’s a very hard-working guy. He’s really improved. A lot of guys, from their first year to their second year, they take a big jump during this time of the year."
