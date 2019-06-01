Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A comfortable end to a beautiful day. A few scattered showers could develop in the late afternoon/early evening hours but should die out once the sun sets. Better chances for rain tomorrow as a weakening disturbance could track through our northern counties overnight into the early morning hours tomorrow, then scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will likely develop in the afternoon hours across the area. Another round of near 90 degree highs for tomorrow afternoon with partly sunny skies and even slightly warmer temperatures as we head into Monday with afternoon highs topping off in the lower 90s. Showers and thunderstorms once again possible on Monday afternoon, then a dry and sunny day for your Tuesday. As we head into Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the rest of your work week as an active weather pattern sets back up over East Texas. The overall severe threat looks to be low for now, but for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday assume there is the possibility of another round of showers and storms at some point during each day. Once we get closer to the middle part of next week we’ll be able to give you a better idea of timing with the passing of each disturbance. We’ll stay in the 90s through Tuesday but thankfully the extra clouds and rain will keep temperatures ranging in the middle to upper 80s for the second half of next week.