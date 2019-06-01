Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies and patchy dense fog across the area so be careful on those roadways this morning. We’ll be warming up quick this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Most will stay dry today but there is just a slight chance for a few scattered showers to develop in the afternoon. Better chances for rain tomorrow as a weakening disturbance could track through our northern counties early tomorrow morning, then scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will likely develop in the afternoon hours across the area. Another round of near 90 degree highs for tomorrow afternoon with partly sunny skies and even slightly warmer temperatures as we head into Monday with afternoon highs topping off in the lower 90s. Showers and thunderstorms once again possible on Monday afternoon, then a dry and sunny day for your Tuesday. As we head into Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the rest of your work week with temperatures ranging in the middle to upper 80s.