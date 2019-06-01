Pack qualifies for 2019 Texas 7on7 State Tournament

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers started the 2019 7on7 season with a tournament win, qualifying them for the 2019 State Tournament in College Station.
Lufkin beat Cy-Fair 26-20 in the qualifying game to earn the state berth. Klein Cain earned the other spot at state by beating host The Woodlands in their game.
Lufkin won their other games by scores of :
- Lufkin 32, College Station 19
- Lufkin 39, College Park 33
- Lufkin 31, Klein 14
The state tournament will be in College Station. Division II and III will play June 27-28. Division I will play June 28-29.
