East, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here in the Weather Where You Live... Clear and mild conditions overnight tonight. Maybe some patchy fog possible as the sun rises, then looking fairly nice. A nice day on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and just a very slight chance for showers/thundershowers, then on Sunday a mostly cloudy sky is expected with a slightly better chance for showers and thundershowers. Chances are <20% on Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday. Monday, we continue to see at least a 30% chance for afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers before dropping to near zero for Tuesday. Just a slight chance on Wednesday and then better chances on Thursday and Friday. Morning temperatures should remain fairly nice and afternoons on the warm side. We are not looking for any severe weather outbreaks during this 7 day period, just scattered thunderstorms possible. Have a great weekend.