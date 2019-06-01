‘Most horrific thing that our city has experienced’: Virginia Beach community in shock following mass shooting

Virginia Beach, Va. (WAVY/WTKR/WVEC/CNN) - A Virginia community is mourning the loss of a dozen people killed in a workplace shooting.
On Friday, authorities say a disgruntled employee walked into a city building and opened fire on all three floors.
“I just don’t know why anyone would just do something like that,” said Megan Banton, who works inside the building.
Banton said about 20 coworkers “barricaded” themselves in a second floor office using desks barricaded block the door.
“We just wanted to keep everybody safe as much as we could, and just try to stay on the phone with 911,” Banton told reporters. “We wanted to make sure they [first responders] were coming. They could not come fast enough.”
She said the 911 wait felt like “hours.”
“Without a doubt the most horrific thing that our city has experienced,” said Virginia Beach Vice Mayor James Wood.
The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, an engineer who worked for the city’s public utilities department.
He was killed in a gun battle with police.
Police also released the names of the 12 victims Saturday.
The suspected gunman's neighbors were in shock.
"I'm petrified, because I live right under him so that could've been easily me, or my girlfriend, or my roommate," said Cassetty Howerin.
"Very quiet. He would just be. He had no conversation for you really," said another neighbor.
Virginia Beach police said they had planned to hold an active shooter training Saturday.
They're working to find answers for their grieving community.
"We have a team of investigators detectives from Virginia Beach being assisted by the FBI and the state police in processing this most horrific scene," said Chief James Cervera of the Virginia Beach Police Department.
