Health departments warn of possibility of abundant mosquito population

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An extremely wet East Texas spring means lots of standing water in ponds and pools, and that means a healthy population of mosquitoes.
With the arrival of the bloodsuckers comes concerns over mosquito-born illnesses.
Health departments are again urging the public to do what they can to avoid contact with the insects.
The seemingly endless rains and accumulation of floodwaters has experts warning of a big population of summer mosquitoes.
“Our vector control agent has been inundated with calls, complaints, and concerns,” said Leisha Kidd-Brooks, Longview’s environmental health department director.
Old tires, buckets, kid pools, and even pet water bowls needs to be emptied to stop larva development.
“It’s easier to stop the mosquitoes in the larva stage than it is when they start flying around,” said Fred Killingsworth, the director of Gregg County’s health department.
“Things that people forget, are potted plants and stagnant fountains,” Kidd-Brooks said. “They contain the water needed for mosquito pupa and the larva."
Stagnant water is prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes. But there is a simple way to solve that problem.
“Saturate that water with baby oil. Why? It smothers the larva,” Keisha said.
And with mosquitoes, comes the threat of illness like Zika and West Nile.
“Zika, Ebola , all those bad diseases, chicken gunya. They’re all out there. You can get them, but they’re really regionally located. Tropical area , you could be exposed,” Killingsworth said.
Health departments say remember the “Ds."
Avoid dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
Dress in long pants and long-sleeve shirts in areas with mosquitoes.
And spray Deet, which is found in most insect repellents.
