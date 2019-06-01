First Monday vendors recall tornadoes Wednesday and two years ago

CANTON, TX (KLTV) - This Wednesday’s tornado outbreak in Van Zandt County comes roughly two years after tornadoes tore through the area.
Just like two years ago, it was right before a First Monday Trade Days weekend in Canton.
“We always have First Mondays," said Nathan Hullum, the owner of Sunshine Farms, a vendor at the market. "It goes on rain or shine.”
With the amount of sunshine the First Monday Trade Day fairgrounds saw today, most people wouldn’t know how much rain they received on Wednesday during a tornado — a storm almost exactly two years after one tore through Canton.
“The tornado that was here two years ago was more destructive, by far,” said Hullum. “In rural areas and in town.”
“The siren went off which is right here behind us; very deafening, very frightening," said Dennis Rowan, a vendor of 15 years at the market. "I’ve never been scared of anything in my life up until that point. My attitude now is, I am scared of these storms.”
Just like two years ago, the First Monday market still went on.
“This town pulls together. Everybody pulls and works hard because we care about this town and we care about this market and our customers that come here," said Rowan. "It’s just an incredible place to be, I absolutely love it.”
First-time shoppers said they’re impressed by the market and the city, especially their clean-up efforts.
“We absolutely would have rescheduled had it been too difficult for the town to have the event or if there was to much damage,” said Tyra Jordan about her and her daughter Megan’s first trip.
Although the storm didn’t take place during the market or directly on the fairgrounds, vendors said they don’t want to think what would happen if it did.
“This is one of the worst places in the world I would think to be in this type of storm because of so many loose projectiles laying around,” said Rowan. “Like the tool man over here; all those things get to flying in the air and this could be a deadly, deadly environment here."
In the meantime, they’re enjoying the sunshine and the fact that no one was injured.
“I am just so grateful no one was hurt or killed here because that could happen, it’s a reality here now," said Rowan. "I pray to God that it never does happen here.”
Officials for the fairgrounds and vendors said flooding from the storm was their biggest concern on Wednesday, but aside from leaving some spots on the fairgrounds a little muddy, it wasn’t an issue after all.
