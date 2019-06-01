Canton homeowners experience more damage this year than 2017 tornadoes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While downtown Canton and the First Monday fairgrounds are clean of debris following Wednesday’s tornadoes, several homes outside of the city were destroyed.
Vicky Fullwood and her family were home two years ago when tornadoes struck canton but they were lucky that time.
This time around was a different story.
“I was in the kitchen cooking and my husband came in there and said I don’t have a good feeling about this," said Fullwood recalling the night the most recent tornado came through canton. "He said load up, and we basically outran it; we could see it. We went to town and parked.”
The home they live in was damaged but a rental property they own was destroyed.
“It weathered a lot of storms and that big tree took a lot of wind, but it just couldn’t take it anymore," said Fullwood.
While downtown Canton businesses received some damage, the storm seemed to hit hardest just outside of town.
“It looked like it would be a mile wide at the bottom that was coming across," said Jimmy Pirdle, a Canton resident. "It was a giant ugly cloud that went all the way up the sky to the ground.”
Fullwood said her and her husband aren’t alone in their clean-up efforts.
“I have school friends that I’ve known since I was in elementary, neighbors and friends; without them we couldn’t do this," said Fullwood. "They’ve really been our rock too, shoulder to cry on and everything else. That’s when you learn where your true friends are too; we couldn’t get this done without them.”
According to the National Weather Service, the tornadoes that hit Canton on Wednesday were rated EF-1.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.