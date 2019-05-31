Whataburger provides graduation decor for Whitehouse High School

By Carrie Provinsal | May 31, 2019 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 5:16 PM

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) -While strutting across the stage to receive their coveted diplomas, each seat for the Whitehouse High School graduates will be reserved with a Whataburger table tent.

Nikki Simmons of Whitehouse ISD said this is the second year for the Whataburger decor. Last year was the first, so Simmons says it’s now becoming a tradition.

Only in Texas does Whataburger play a vital role in graduation decor.

Posted by Whitehouse ISD on Friday, May 31, 2019

One change, the source of last year’s table tents is not certain, but this year they were donated by the manager, Deray Thompson, from the Whataburger at 5003 Troup Highway.

