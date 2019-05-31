Whataburger provides graduation decor for Whitehouse High School

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) -While strutting across the stage to receive their coveted diplomas, each seat for the Whitehouse High School graduates will be reserved with a Whataburger table tent.
Nikki Simmons of Whitehouse ISD said this is the second year for the Whataburger decor. Last year was the first, so Simmons says it’s now becoming a tradition.
One change, the source of last year’s table tents is not certain, but this year they were donated by the manager, Deray Thompson, from the Whataburger at 5003 Troup Highway.
