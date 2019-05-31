Tornado outbreak: NWS says this storm season busier than usual

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that seven tornadoes hit East Texas on Wednesday.
Five of them were in Van Zandt County, one was in Kaufman County and one hit near Winnsboro and Wood and Franklin counties. The tornadoes ranked in strength from an EF-0 to an EF-2.
If this storm season seems busier than usual, that’s because it is.
“This year our tornado count is already right at or even slightly above the average for the north and central Texas area,” said Jennifer Dunn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
We asked her why there have been so many tornadoes this storm season?
“Part of the main reason we’ve seen a more active season is because of the onset of El Nino," Dunn said. “Even a weak El Nino. It was slow to develop in the winter, but it got a little more organized as we headed into the spring months.”
According to Dunn, an El Nino makes for an active storm pattern. Combine that with the perfect mixture of wind sheer and moisture, and you get storms like those that hit Cherokee County and the town Alto back in April.
“I’ve seen tornadoes but nothing like this, it’s just unbelievable,” Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell told us in April.
Ahead of this severe weather season, forecasters had an idea this season could be more active than usual, she added.
“We had some anticipation just based on what has happened in the past, but it definitely wasn’t a sure sign,” Dunn said. "What we did have was a little bit higher confidence in it likely being a wet spring or an above normal spring. And that is panning out so far with rainfall totals running above average.”
But Dunn said these storms will be less likely as we move into June and out of storm season.
"The good news is that we’re near the end of the season so we may only have a few more weeks of severe weather and then we’ll see what the summertime brings,” Dunn said.
