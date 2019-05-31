Susan Ford Bales speaks at Action Fund luncheon

2019 Visionary Award Recipients Pam and David Barnard

Susan Ford Bales speaks at The Action Fund Visionary luncheon. (Source: Jeff Chavez)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | May 31, 2019 at 2:40 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 2:40 PM

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -The Action Fund of Anderson County is a philanthropic group pooling its funds to make a difference. The group has put over $170,000 towards helping the people of Palestine.

The organization is paying tribute to Pam and David Barnard at a luncheon Friday. The Barnards exemplify the core values of the Action Fund volunteering their service to better the community.

You can’t change anything and you can’t make anything better unless you get involved.
Susan Ford Bales

At the luncheon Friday, the keynote speaker Susan Ford Bales, daughter of the 38th President Gerald R. Ford, shared her message of how philanthropy impacted her own family. Susan Bales now lives in Mckinney and is the author of two novels set in the White House.

