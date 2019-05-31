Susan Ford Bales speaks at Action Fund luncheon

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) -The Action Fund of Anderson County is a philanthropic group pooling its funds to make a difference. The group has put over $170,000 towards helping the people of Palestine.
The organization is paying tribute to Pam and David Barnard at a luncheon Friday. The Barnards exemplify the core values of the Action Fund volunteering their service to better the community.
At the luncheon Friday, the keynote speaker Susan Ford Bales, daughter of the 38th President Gerald R. Ford, shared her message of how philanthropy impacted her own family. Susan Bales now lives in Mckinney and is the author of two novels set in the White House.
