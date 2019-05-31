Smith County grand jury indicts known gang member on aggravated assault charges

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a known gang member who was arrested after a joint effort by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and both the criminal investigation and patrol divisions back in February.
The grand jury, which met in the 7th Judicial District Court on May 23, indicted Kevin Michael Smith, 40, of Tyler, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith is still being held in the Smith County Jail, and his collective bail amount has been set at $2 million.
The SCSO SWAT team and deputies from the sheriff’s office criminal investigation and patrol divisions served an arrest warrant on Smith at a home in the 12100 block of County Road 1113 on February 28.
Smith’s initial arrest was in connection to domestic disturbance the night before he was taken into custody.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said that Kevin Smith is a documented gang member with a lengthy, violent criminal history. He said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was brought in to help with the warrant execution because of Smith’s history and the potential for violence.
Kevin Smith was quickly taken into custody without incident.
