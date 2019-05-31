NWS Fort Worth confirms 6 tornadoes hit Van Zandt, Kaufman counties

The third tornado occurred in the Kemp area of Kaufman County and was determined to be an EF-2. It reached peak winds of 120 mph and its path length was 4 miles long while its path width was 215 yards wide. NWS reports the tornado began on the northwest side of Cedar Creek Reservoir, near FM 4042. It then crossed the reservoir and struck a peninsula where the Cedar Creek Golf Course is located. The tornado strengthened while crossing the golf course on to the east side of the peninsula. The tornado caused major damage to trees and homes, including tearing off part of the roof of one home. The tornado was on the ground for six minutes before dissipating just past Highway 175.