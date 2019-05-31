NWS Fort Worth confirms 6 tornadoes hit Van Zandt, Kaufman counties

VAN ZANDT COUNTY AND KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service Office in Fort Worth has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Van Zandt County and Kaufman County.
Including the National Weather Service of Shreveport’s current report, seven tornadoes have so been confirmed to have struck the East Texas area on Wednesday.
Survey teams from NWS Fort Worth were in Van Zandt County and Kaufman County on Thursday evaluating the damage. They determined six tornadoes, two EF-2s, two EF-1s, and two EF-0s, had touched down in the area. Five of those occurred in Van Zandt County while the sixth touched down in Kaufman County.
The first tornado, determined to be an EF-0, struck the Tundra area of Van Zandt County. NWS reported the tornado developed near County Road 2213 then tracked northeast across State Highway 19, just south of Canton. Its path length was just under 3 miles long, and its path width was 100 yards wide. The tornado had an estimated peak wind of 75 mph and was on the ground for about seven minutes. It damaged two homes before dissipating just east of Highway 19 near Mill Creek.
The second tornado, determined to be an EF-0, touched down northeast of Canton and was on the ground for approximately a mile. It had an estimated peak wind of 70 mph and its path length was a quarter-mile long while its path width was 50 yards wide. According to NWS, a spotter reported seeing debris thrown by the tornado near FM 17 and Interstate 20. The team reported it is nearly impossible to determine the exact path of the tornado because another tornado later was tracked in the same area which also was the same area where a tornado crossed through in 2017.
The third tornado occurred in the Kemp area of Kaufman County and was determined to be an EF-2. It reached peak winds of 120 mph and its path length was 4 miles long while its path width was 215 yards wide. NWS reports the tornado began on the northwest side of Cedar Creek Reservoir, near FM 4042. It then crossed the reservoir and struck a peninsula where the Cedar Creek Golf Course is located. The tornado strengthened while crossing the golf course on to the east side of the peninsula. The tornado caused major damage to trees and homes, including tearing off part of the roof of one home. The tornado was on the ground for six minutes before dissipating just past Highway 175.
The fourth tornado, rated as an EF-2, developed near the community of Whitton in Van Zandt County and was on the ground for about nine minutes. NWS reports it had an estimated peak wind of 125 mph, and its path length was 7 1/4 miles long and its path width was 700 yards wide. The tornado moved northeast, and it dissipated before reaching Canton. Several homes were damaged in its path with the most extensive damage occurring on County Road 2505 and County Road 2501. One manufactured home was tossed from its foundation and destroyed.
The fifth tornado, rated as an EF-1, touched in the city of Canton, developing near the high school before making its way downtown. The tornado had an estimated peak wind of 100 mph, and its path length was just over two miles long and its path width was 140 yards wide. The tornado was on the ground for about seven minutes, and it caused structural damage to several business downtown. It lifted just before it reached I-20.
The sixth tornado, determined to be an EF-1, took a similar path as a previous tornado, developing northeast of Canton. It had an estimated peak wind of 90 mph, and its path length was just under four miles. Its path width was 250 yards wide. There was mostly vegetation in its path. The tornado snapped and uprooted several trees before causing minor damage to a property along FM 17 and County Road 1222.
Another tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service in Shreveport to have touched down in Wood County. They determined an EF-2 tornado struck the Winnsboro area on Wednesday afternoon. They found extensive damage between County Road 4420 and 4430.
