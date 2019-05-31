Longview health official talks about mosquito season after wet spring

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A wet spring will likely lead to a familiar problem for East Texans: mosquitoes.
KLTV spoke to the Leisha Kidd-Brooks at the Environmental Health Department in Longview. Kidd-Brooks reiterated the best practices when it comes to reducing the mosquito population and preventing bites.
Getting rid of standing water means mosquitoes don’t have a place to lay their eggs. Kidd-Brooks says there are obvious places where water can accumulate and become stagnant, including old tires and kiddie pools. But she says there are places most people may not think about, such as potted plants.
“If you have a pot underneath that plant, release the water. Mosquitoes love to lay eggs and they need that moisture for their larva to grow into full-born mosquitoes,” Kidd-Brooks said.
She also offered a remedy for residents who may have water that accumulates in their yard after it rains.
“Get some cheap baby oil, douse it all over your yard and then you smother the eggs and they can’t hatch,” Kidd-Brooks said.
As always, remember the four D’s:
- Drain: Get rid of standing water around your home
- Dusk and Dawn: Mosquitoes can bite anytime during the day, but are usually more active in the morning and evening
- Dress: Wear pants and long-sleeve shirts
- Deet: Use mosquito repellent that contains deet
