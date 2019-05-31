Kilgore Bulldogs headed to state baseball tournament

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore ISD’s baseball team is headed to the state tournament for the fourth time in school history.
The UIL State Baseball Tournament berth marks the first time that the Bulldogs have gone that deep into the high school playoffs since 1972.
Kilgore’s basball earned their trip to the state tournament with back-to-back regional playoff wins over Benbrook at Dallas Baptist University. The scores were 8-0 and 13-4 respectively.
Game 1 was completed in Dallas Thursday evening after storms interrupted it in Tyler Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs will start the semifinals round of the tournament in Austin on Wednesday.
