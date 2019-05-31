Henderson County gaming room bust nets 1 arrest

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Kemp woman following a gaming-room bust Thursday afternoon.
Shelia Nell Zbleski, 52, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, two counts of possession of gambling device, keeping a gambling place and gambling promotion. Her bond has not yet been set.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the game room was raided around noon on Thursday in the 1300 block of North Seven Points Boulevard. Hillhouse said more arrests are expected.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.