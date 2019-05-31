Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Light winds and fair skies this morning with temperatures dropping into the 60s to start the day. Lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds and temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Winds will be light today out of the northeast, which means slightly lower humidity into the afternoon. One or two isolated showers is possible in Deep East Texas, but most places will remain dry today. Partly cloudy and warm this weekend with afternoon high temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. Light southeast winds mean humidity will be rising again and some areas could see an isolated shower here or there Saturday afternoon and again on Sunday. Warm to start next week with chances for thunderstorms returning by the end of the week.