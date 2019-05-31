Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Lots of sunshine today with just a few clouds and temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Due to a disturbance out west, our westernmost counties may see a few showers and thundershowers during the afternoon hours. Winds will be light today out of the east and northeast, which means slightly lower humidity into the afternoon. One or two isolated showers is possible in Deep East Texas, but most places will remain dry today. Partly cloudy and warm this weekend with afternoon high temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. Light southeast winds mean humidity will be rising again and some areas could see an isolated shower here or there Saturday afternoon and better chances for scattered showers and maybe an isolated thundershower on Sunday. Warm start to next week with chances for thunderstorms returning by the end of the week.