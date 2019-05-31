EF-2 tornado hits Kaufman County; residents in recovery mode

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Residents in Kaufman County are in recovery mode.
A preliminary report from the National Weather Service shows that an EF-2 Tornado hit the area surrounding the Cedar Creek Country Club near Mabank. Twenty-five homes were damaged, and four of those homes were destroyed.
“It can be traumatic; it’s hard to describe you wind up losing a sense of safety,” said Anthony Mercer.
Mercer was among those who took shelter last night, saying he heard a “loud freight train noise and the whistling wind” for about 35 seconds. The result was severe damage to his and other homes in the area.
A few blocks over, a few lakefront properties were the hardest hit. At least two no longer have a roof.. Their windows shattered, and debris covering their yards.
Bill Miniat’s lake front home is a total loss.
“We got everything around here; it’s really a utopia kind of place,” Miniat said. “God kind of talked to us yesterday. It happens.”
One person suffered a minor injury as a result of the storm, and according to officials, they are expected to be okay.
