EF-1 tornado confirmed in Wood County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sporadic track of Wednesday’s storm event brought damage to the Wood County area, where homes, vehicles, and even a chicken farm received heavy damage.
Most of it was located between county roads 4420 and 4430, east of Winnsboro.
“It was pretty still it felt like, and then it was a split second and it got really bad.” said Wood County resident MacKenzie Cox.
Resident Heath Roberts witnessed the tornado approaching.
“This thing was bouncing up and down; it would come down for about 30 to 40 seconds, and then it would go back up for ten second. It was variable,” he said.
Massive trees were felled along FM 852, toppling across roads and on top of vehicles.
“This is the first one that ever scared me. I usually don’t worry about them, but this one actually scared me,” said homeowner Randy Cox.
Ten miles to the north on County Road 4360, a privately owned chicken farm was hit hard with heavy damage to numerous containment areas. One was completely demolished. The surviving stock huddled around feeders.
What struck many was how quickly it was upon them.
“It was real still then it hit all at once. I was shocked that it did this much to it, you never know what its going to do,” Randy Cox said.
Though much damage was done, there were no reported injuries.
National Weather Service survey teams found EF-1 damage between county roads 4420 and 4430.
