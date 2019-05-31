Avocado toast by Chef David Wallace:

In a small sauce pan, fill with water, add a splash of vinegar and a dash of salt. Have this poaching liquid ready to go, before preparing toast. Bring water to a “just boil”. Turn down to simmer. “Coddle the egg” by gently rolling it in the shell, in the water, for just a moment. Crack egg open at water level. You can roll the egg over half way through cooking time, 2-3 minutes. Remove egg with a slotted spoon. Allow all water to drain off egg.