TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef David Wallace is sharing a healthy and tasty dish perfect for Summer.
Avocado toast is a trendy, low-cost and easy meal that could be served for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Best of all, Wallace’s toast included a poached egg that is done without an “egg poacher."
Avocado toast by Chef David Wallace:
Ingridients:
- Slice of your favorite bread (Such as whole grain or multi-grain)
- 1/2 fresh avocado per bread slice (per serving)
- 1 fresh egg (per piece of toast)
- Olive oil
Griddle one piece of bread, smeared with olive oil, in a skillet or electric griddle. I like this done on one side only, but you can do it on both sides. Before you poach your egg, top each slice of toast with a slightly mashed 1/2 of avocado.
In a small sauce pan, fill with water, add a splash of vinegar and a dash of salt. Have this poaching liquid ready to go, before preparing toast. Bring water to a “just boil”. Turn down to simmer. “Coddle the egg” by gently rolling it in the shell, in the water, for just a moment. Crack egg open at water level. You can roll the egg over half way through cooking time, 2-3 minutes. Remove egg with a slotted spoon. Allow all water to drain off egg.
Place atop your grilled toast topped with avocado mash. Sprinkle with fresh chopped herbs. My favorite is cilantro! Salt and pepper to taste. I like a little lemon pepper.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.