Two Longview girls win big at World Speed Shooting Championship in Talladega

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Longview teens are back home with a lot to celebrate after competing World Speed Shooting Championship.
The competition was held at the CMP Marksmanship Park in Talladega, Ala.
Sisters Bridget, 15, and Emily, 13, competed against some of the fastest female shooters in the world.
Bridget won the Ladies Rimfire Rifle Iron Division World Title and second place in the Master Class Rimfire Rifle Optic.
Emily place second in Lady Rimfire Rifle Iron and Lady Rimfire Rifle Optic. She placed first in Master Class Rimfire Rifle Optic.
Both girls have been competing for two years in steel and rimfire challenges.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.