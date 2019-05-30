Fatal wreck shuts down Highway 19, north of Canton

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A two-vehicle fatal wreck involving a truck and a car has shut down traffic on State Highway 19, north of the city of Canton.
The crash occurred about 2:07 p.m. Thursday near County Road 1103.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, EMS and Canton Fire Department responded to the scene.
Crews are using the Jaws of Life to extract passengers.
Sgt. Jean Dark, a DPS spokeswoman, said that regular traffic on SH 19 is being re-routed to FM 859.
“Motorists are urged to avoid the area as emergency crews work to secure and investigate the scene,” Dark said. “More information will be release as it becomes available and verified.”
DPS released a statement on the crash Thursday afternoon.
