Thursday’s Weather: Showers and storms this morning, then sunshine and diminishing rain chances

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Showers and storms moving at a steady pace through Deep East Texas, with pockets of very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a lot of lightning as they roll through. A few areas of East Texas will likely see some patchy fog this morning as well, so please be careful on those roads. Showers and storms should persist throughout the morning hours before skies start to partially clear by the early afternoon hours. A fair mix of sunshine and clouds should be expected with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly for Deep East Texas through the afternoon/early evening hours. Partly to mostly sunny skies for your Friday with morning lows in the middle to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible during the day. Partly cloudy skies and highs near 90 degrees for the weekend with a 20-30% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Clearing skies and only a slim chance for a spotty shower for the first half of the next work week.