Smith County grand jury indicts man accused of slashing co-worker’s throat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury indicted a Tyler man who is accused of slashing his co-worker’s throat when it met earlier this month.
Danny Tate was indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He is still being held in the Polk County Jail, and his bond amount has been set at $150,000.
The alleged incident occurred on March 27. The grand jury met in the 7th Judicial District Court in Tyler on May 23.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a man who was spotted bleeding from the neck had been cut by a co-worker.
Early on Wednesday afternoon, dispatchers received a call that a Hispanic male who appeared to have a slashed throat was walking in the area of Ann Campbell Road and Texas College Road. A witness then reported that the man was picked up by someone driving a black Lexus.
Deputies located the car about 1/4 mile north of Loop 323 on FM 14 and pulled it over. According to Deputy Larry Christian, PIO for the sheriff’s office, the passenger was indeed the man with the cut to his throat, and the man driving the car worked with the victim at a business on Highway 69 North, and was the suspect in the assault.
Christian said the men claimed they had been on a break in the parking lot and were allegedly smoking K2 when they got into an altercation. The suspect accused the victim of taking his car keys, and then pulled out a blade of some sort and slashed the victim’s throat.
The suspect drove the man in the car to the area on Ann Campbell Road where the call had come from. The suspect then came back and picked up the victim, and headed for Highway 14, south toward Tyler.
The driver was taken into custody, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.