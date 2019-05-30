Salvation Army treats first responders, storm victims to free meals during tornado recovery

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - First responders, storm victims, and anyone who needed a free bite to eat Thursday was treated to lunch thanks to the Salvation Army.
A Salvation Army food truck was stationed near the intersection at Trade Day Boulevard and Dallas Street. where a reported tornado did considerable damage Wednesday night.
“We’re just serving lunch and giving water to the first responders, and anybody who needs food and is hungry can come and get lunch. We’re also serving dinner tonight,” said Phillip, a volunteer with Salvation Army.
Phillip said the Salvation Army team began planning to head to Canton Wednesday after the storms first hit, and left first thing Thursday morning.
“Our team here got here at 10:30 [a.m.]; there was a team before us from Denton County who was here around 8 o’clock,” Phillip said.
The Salvation Army will remain stationed in Canton, offering free meals and water to people in the area as long the need is evident.
“We’re going to be here as long as clean-up is going on," Phillip said. “We’ll be here as long as we’re needed.”
