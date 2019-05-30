Plumbers call for special session after Texas House ends need for professional licensing, regulation

Winn worked with Rep. Matt Schaefer on a bill which would have encouraged plumbing education in high schools. The bill did not make it through the Texas Senate, and was attached to House Bill 1550, a “sunset safety net bill", which would have kept the state’s plumbing commission from shutting down by pushing their sunset review to the following session. However, the sunset bill died on the Texas Senate floor, and with it, the bill Winn helped Rep. Schaefer produce.