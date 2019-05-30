East Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day continues through tonight, mainly for the northern portions of East Texas. Strong storms are still likely, however, the overall intensity appears to be less than what we saw earlier today. A few isolated tornadoes are still possible, but the risk is now lower, strong winds in the isolated heavier storms will continue, but the hail risk and flash flooding risk has been lowered. We will continue to monitor the situation for the remainder of the night tonight. Please stay Weather Alert. Once we get into our day tomorrow, rain chances will remain fairly low with just a few exceptions. Temperatures should remain fairly warm as well with lows starting off nice and cool in the middle 60s on Friday and Saturday, but warming into the 70s beyond that. Highs staying in the middle 80s through Friday, then back into the lower 90s.