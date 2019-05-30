NWS sending survey teams to Van Zandt, Kaufman, Wood counties

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The National Weather Service is sending multiple survey teams to the East Texas area after several tornadoes were reported Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service Fort Worth is sending two survey teams to Van Zandt County and to Kaufman County. The crews will work on opposite ends of the reported damage.
The teams will survey damage starting in the Mabank area and work their way towards Canton, where at least one tornado was reported to have touched down.
During Wednesday’s storms, there were reports of at least one tornado that touched down in the Canton area and another in Quitman.
The National Weather Service Shreveport will be sending a team to the Mineola area of Wood County. The team will then continue northeast into Bowie County.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.