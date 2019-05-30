NWS preliminary report confirms EF-2 tornado hit Kaufman County

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A preliminary report from the National Weather Service has found that and E-F 2 tornado struck Kaufman County on Wednesday night.
Residents in Kaufman County are now in recovery mode.
More than two dozen homes in the Cedar Creek Country Club area were damaged, of those four have been deemed a total loss, or unlivable.
The homes hardest hit sit right on the lake and suffered major roof damage followed by water damage from the rain brought in by last night’s storm.
“This was our dream home, we’ve been married 62 years it completely took off the back end of the house it’s gone, after the tornado hit we had four or five inches of rain and its destroyed everything inside," said resident Bill Miniat.
County officials say all roads in the area have been reopened and power is restored to most at this time.
One minor injury was reported from that area last night. That person has since been treated.
