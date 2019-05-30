NWS: EF-1 tornado confirmed near Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in the Winnsboro area Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service Shreveport sent a team to northern Wood County and southern Franklin County early Thursday morning. The team will later move north towards Bowie County.
NWS survey teams found tornado damage between County Road 4420 and 4430 near Winnsboro. They report the damage so far is consistent with the damage of an EF-1 tornado.
They say the survey is still ongoing at this time. We will continue to update as details become available.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.