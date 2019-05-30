National Weather Service crews arrive in Canton to survey storm damage

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A team from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth arrived in Canton on Thursday morning. They’ll be looking at damage to determine the strength of Wednesday’s storm and to get a better idea of its path.
One of the areas they’ll be surveying is the hard-hit intersection at Trade Day Boulevard and Dallas Street.
Meanwhile, cleanup efforts continue as residents and crews work to clear debris. One of the people cleaning up this morning was Judge Sandra Plaster. She said she saw the tornado from her office.
“We saw it coming in about 3 o’clock. My office is right here. Right in the annex and we saw it twirling and coming down. We were telling people to take cover and then it did this,” Plaster said about the damage.
A rehab center owned by UT Health East Texas was also damaged.
The Canton fire chief said the building is the most heavily damaged in the city. Crews from UT Health have been going in and out trying to salvage what they can.
UT Health East Texas Director of Communications Allison Pollan said in an email Thursday morning that staff were able to secure all computers and medical records and that they were taken to another location.
The chief says the good news is besides bumps and bruises, they have received no reports in Canton of anyone being seriously hurt.
KLTV's Blake Holland will be in Canton throughout the day with updates.
