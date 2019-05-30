Historical tree survived tornado, members of community hope to help it survive another two centuries

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A lilac tree in Crockett is getting some well-deserved attention during the storm clean-up following the April 13 tornado.
The tree is commonly referred to as the “Pepper Tree” — due to the smell of it’s seeds.
It was planted in 1848 and is still standing, thanks to the help of those who are caring for it.
Mark Still has been driving Southwest through Crockett to visit family for decades and he always looks for one specific landmark.
“Actually, it’s not a pepper tree, it’s a lilac tree," said Still. "But the name stuck.”
He always looks for this specific tree because of it’s historical significance.
“It’s part of our heritage, whether it be your family’s heritage or your state’s heritage,” said Still. “This tree was planted 12 years after Texas declared independence.”
The tree resides on the Kennedy Estate, on the side of Highway 21.
“When we first moved here, I noticed the little tree and it didn’t look like it was going to survive much longer,” said Fran Miles, a resident who lives a quarter mile from the tree.
Fran and her husband have been the unofficial caretakers of the tree — since moving to Crockett — almost twenty years ago.
“We felt that if we could save the little tree when we came here,” said Miles. “We hoped the young people would start showing interest in it and start helping too.”
The tree was directly in the path of the EF3 tornado that touched down in Alto and the surrounding area on April 13.
The tree survived the tornado with some damage but then Still was concerned about the tree surviving the clean-up.
“They’re cleaning up all this debris around here," said Still. "They won’t even know there’s a tree there, let alone it’s significance.”
But thanks to signs he made, cones donated by TxDOT and multiple people checking in on the tree; it’s alive and well.
“I think it’s amazing and somewhat of a miracle as well," said Still. "This poor little old tree, it’s not going to win any beauty contests, but it’s very much alive.”
Still, Miles and others taking care of the tree, hope to have an arborist come out to ensure the tree lives another 170 years.
