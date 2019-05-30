First Monday Trade Days to continue this weekend despite Canton tornado

Popular shopping destination largely unaffected by storms

First Monday Trade Days to continue this weekend despite Canton tornado
Little damage was reported at the First Monday Trade Days fairgrounds in Canton after tornadoes were reported in the area on Wednesday.
By Alex Leroux | May 30, 2019 at 7:07 AM CDT - Updated May 30 at 7:12 AM

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - First Monday Trade Days are still scheduled to take place this weekend despite tornadoes leaving a path of damage in Canton on Wednesday.

The fairgrounds did not receive much damage and certain buildings still have power as of Thursday morning.

Flooding on the grounds was a big issue late Wednesday, according to a vendor.

Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, our hearts are with those effected by the tornado that touched down this...

Posted by First Monday Trade Days on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The Canton Fire Department confirmed a water rescue took place on the fairgrounds Wednesday, but it wasn’t a serious situation.

A Facebook post by the Trade Days confirmed this weekend’s market would still take place as planned. The account thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers after the tornadoes.

Additional details are expected to be released Thursday morning.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.