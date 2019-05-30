East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After a very busy day yesterday with all of the severe weather across parts of East Texas, today has been a much quieter day and tomorrow will be even more so. Decreasing clouds through the rest of the day today should leave us with partly cloudy skies through Saturday. A few more clouds on Sunday and Monday as a front stalls over the NE sections of East Texas. A few afternoon/evening thundershowers will be possible then, but none are expected to be too strong. Early next week, we return to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday with a very small chance for any rainfall. A few more showers and/or thundershowers are possible late next week. Temperatures should remain a bit cooler during the mornings through Saturday before warming back up again. Afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s through Saturday, then back into the 90s.