DPS releases name of man killed in 2-vehicle wreck north of Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A two-vehicle fatal wreck involving a truck and a car has shut down traffic on State Highway 19, north of the city of Canton.
The crash occurred about 2:07 p.m. Thursday near County Road 1103.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, EMS and Canton Fire Department responded to the scene.
Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to extract passengers.
The preliminary crash report shows that Nicholas Stone Richardson, 19, of Como, was driving a a 2011 Buick Enclave south on SH 19 behind a 2016 Mack garbage truck driven by a 61-year-old man from Tyler. The garbage truck had stopped for a school bus which was letting students off, a press release stated.
“The driver of the Enclave, for an unknown reason, failed to slow and struck the back of the garbage truck," the press release stated.
Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Herbert Dunn pronounced Richardson dead at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured in the crash.
Sgt. Jean Dark, a DPS spokeswoman, said that regular traffic on SH 19 was re-routed to FM 859 until the wreck was cleared.
The wreck is still under investigation, Dark said.
DPS released a statement on the crash Thursday afternoon.
Troopers are currently working a reported fatal crash on SH-19, approximately two miles north of the city of Canton. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as emergency crews work to secure and investigate the scene. More information will be release as it becomes available and verified.
