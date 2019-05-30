Development next to approved Genecov project planned in South Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler developer is making a zone request to make way for a development in the southern part of town, next to an already approved development off Cumberland Road.
Steven Roosth, the president of Roosth Companies, said the project will run next to the project approved in April. That project is being developed by Genecov Investments and is 300 acres which will include residential and commercial properties.
Roosth said that development and his company’s 114-acre development were co-owned by both companies until they separate in November 2018.
The Roosth development will stretch mainly from Hollytree Drive to West Cumberland Road, with another section on the north side of Hollytree Drive behind the Genecov development.
The zone request goes before the Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday. If approved, the measure will go before city council.
Roosth said it is not yet known what tenants would occupy the development.
