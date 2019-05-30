Beautiful wildflower or weed?

It’s called Queen Anne’s Lace, or wild carrot depending on your view of it. It is a non-native plant, brought to America by Europeans who wanted it for the garden. It easily spread. Its name, legend has it, came from Queen Anne, who was challenged by friends to create lace as beautiful as the flower. The story goes that while making the lace, the queen accidentally pricked her finger and had a drop of blood. Continuing the story, the plant’s grouping of tiny flowers sometimes has a tiny purple flower at its center that represents that tiny drop of blood.