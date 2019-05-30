Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly cloudy outside, but as the cold front moves through East Texas, the chances for rain are decreasing and the clouds will begin to break up later this afternoon. Thanks to the cold front and this morning’s cloud cover, temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs only reaching the lower to mid 80s. Winds will be light out of the north behind the cold front. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with a nice, mild start with temperatures in the 60s. Northeast winds mean a brief break in the humidity tomorrow and temperatures will reach the mid 80s once again. Slight chances for rain will be back in the forecast this weekend with a few isolated light showers possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. By next week, things look to be dry again with temperatures warming into the lower 90s.