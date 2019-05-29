Sen. Cornyn in Tyler to host discussion on opioid addiction, new law to combat substance abuse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, will be in Tyler on Wednesday to discuss opioid addiction and how a new law will help East Texas group combat substance abuse.
The SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act includes language authored by Cornyn. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed it into law.
The act reauthorizes critical programs to reduce demand for narcotics, provides tools to pharmacists, prescribers, and law enforcement so they can better combat opioid addiction. It also provides support for those recovering from substance use disorders.
The roundtable discussion will be at the University of Texas at Tyler in the W.T. Brookshire Hall.
Representatives from The University of Texas at Tyler’s Pharmacy School, the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, East Texas health care providers, law enforcement officers, and community leaders will discuss their efforts to fight East Texas’ illegal drug supply, help those with substance abuse problems into treatment and recovery programs, and work to prevent illegal drug use.
Following the roundtable, Sen. Cornyn will tour UT Tyler’s Fisch College of Pharmacy and hold a press conference.
KLTV will be streaming the press conference at 10:40 a.m. Mobile users click here to watch.
Those participating in the roundtable discussion are as follows:
- U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)
- Jacob Putman, District Attorney, Smith County
- Larry Smith, Sheriff, Smith County
- Robert Wilson, Judge, 321st Criminal District Court
- Jimmy Toler, Chief of Police, City of Tyler
- Dr. Lane Brunner, Dean, UT Tyler – Fisch College of Pharmacy
- Dr. Brittany Parmentier, Clinical Assistant Professor, UT Tyler – Fisch College of Pharmacy
- Linda Oyer, CEO, East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse
- Dr. Yagnesh Desai, Medical Director, UT East Texas Emergency Medical System
- Dr. George Roberts, President/CEO, Northeast TX Public Health District
- Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Elueze, VP of Medical Education & Professional Dev., UT Health Northeast
- Abigail Riley, NETX Opioid Nurse Coordinator, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances
- Ngoc Nguyen, 2019 Valedictorian, UT Tyler - Fisch College of Pharmacy
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.