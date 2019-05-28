Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday, June 1, is designated by Texas Parks and Wildlife as Free Fishing Day. This means anyone is allowed to fish recreationally without licenses or endorsements.
Free Fishing Day is put on during the first Saturday in June of each year in Texas, according to TPW’s website. The purpose is to get people to try and fish for their first time.
Most other days of the year, Texans are required to have a valid fishing license with a freshwater or saltwater endorsement. This allows people to take fish, mussels, clams, crayfish or other aquatic life out of public waters without penalty.
However, anyone who fishes on private property is not required to have a fishing license.
Information and parameters on getting a valid fishing license can be found on TPW’s website here. We hope you take advantage of the day and invite friends and family to go out and fish.
