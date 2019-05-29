East Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Wednesday through the Pre-Dawn hours on Thursday as a cold front moves into East Texas. Along and ahead of this cold front, strong to a few severe storms are expected, especially over the northern 1/2 of East Texas...generally north of Hwy 79 and more likely north and along Interstate 20. Gusty winds near 60-70 mph will be possible with the strongest storms along with some large hail and some flash flooding issues. The greatest Flash Flooding risk will remain along I-30 with some areas receiving over 3″ of rain. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out, especially over the far northern sections of East Texas, or in the Enhanced Risk areas. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the NW sections of ETX under the ENHANCED Risk area or a 30% chance for significant severe weather. This area extends from Kaufman County to Canton to Quitman to Pittsburg and on to Northern Morris County. South of that there is a SLIGHT Risk or a 15% chance for significant severe weather from Palestine to Jacksonville to Longview to Jefferson. The Marginal Risk is south of that with Lufkin and Nacogdoches within that or a 5% chance for significant severe storms. Once the sun rises on Thursday, the risks of severe storms diminish quickly. Please remain Weather Alert through this time period.