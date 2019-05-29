Increased risk for tornadoes in northern East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -A First Alert Weather Day has been tweaked a bit to include the afternoon and nighttime hours.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the northern half of East Texas, including the Tyler area, but not the Longview area at this time.
Strong to severe storms are likely to begin moving into, or forming over East Texas, later this afternoon and continue through the nighttime hours.
The RISKS have been updated as well. The Tornado Risk has been increased and the Flash Flooding issues have been lowered to include all areas north of Interstate 20.
Please remain Weather Alert. More updates coming as needed.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.