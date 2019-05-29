First Alert Weather Day in effect for Wednesday evening, overnight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Another strong storm system is developing in Texas with ongoing thunderstorms in West Texas early Wednesday.
This area of development will become a line of strong to severe thunderstorms that will arrive in East Texas this evening, most likely after 5pm in northwestern counties.
Strong, damaging winds along with hail are possible with these storms. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be likely. A flash flood watch will be in effect starting at 7pm for the following counties: Camp, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Titus, Upshur, Wood, Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains and Van Zandt.
The Storm Prediction Center has increased the area of Enhanced Risk to include all north of a line from Athens to Tyler to Gilmer to Lake O’ The Pines. The Slight Risk area includes areas north of a line from Groveton to Lufkin to Nacogdoches to Carthage. A Marginal Risk is in place for far Deep East Texas.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.